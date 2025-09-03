GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

The GST Council, during its marathon 56th meeting, approved a two-tier rate structure of 5% and 18%, set to be implemented on September 22.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary confirmed unanimous state support for this rate rationalization, a decision reached through consensus.

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya highlighted a potential revenue loss of Rs 47,700 crore due to the changes, while Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna noted that discussions on additional levies for demerit goods are still ongoing.

