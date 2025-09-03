Left Menu

BRS Turmoil: Internal Dispute or Leadership Rifts?

After BRS suspended K Kavitha for 'anti-party' activities, MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali downplayed the situation, calling it an internal issue. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy criticized BRS, likening it to a 'thousand rupee note' claiming the infighting makes the party obsolete. Kavitha alleged conspiracies within BRS over CBI probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:23 IST
BRS MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing internal turmoil as K Kavitha was suspended for alleged 'anti-party' activities. BRS MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali described the suspension as an 'internal matter' and expressed confidence that it would be resolved soon.

The situation has drawn attention from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who criticized the ongoing rift within the party. Reddy, dismissing the allegations against him, stated, 'Why will I stand behind such people? I'm a leader and will be in front with my people.' He likened BRS to a 'thousand rupee note' that has 'lost its time' and argued that the infighting has led to the party's decline.

K Kavitha, responding to the Telangana government's decision for a CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged conspiracies by BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao against her and party leader KCR. This follows her suspension and ongoing leadership disputes within BRS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

