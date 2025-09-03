BRS Turmoil: Internal Dispute or Leadership Rifts?

In a recent development, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing internal turmoil as K Kavitha was suspended for alleged 'anti-party' activities. BRS MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali described the suspension as an 'internal matter' and expressed confidence that it would be resolved soon.

The situation has drawn attention from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who criticized the ongoing rift within the party. Reddy, dismissing the allegations against him, stated, 'Why will I stand behind such people? I'm a leader and will be in front with my people.' He likened BRS to a 'thousand rupee note' that has 'lost its time' and argued that the infighting has led to the party's decline.

K Kavitha, responding to the Telangana government's decision for a CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged conspiracies by BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao against her and party leader KCR. This follows her suspension and ongoing leadership disputes within BRS.

(With inputs from agencies.)