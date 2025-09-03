Left Menu

Urea Crisis in Andhra Pradesh: Farmers Stand in Long Queues

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu for the urea shortage faced by farmers. Reddy alleged black-market diversions of subsidized urea and called for government action to ensure fair prices and supplies. Naidu promised timely urea delivery across the state.

In the latest political skirmish in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lambasted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the alleged mismanagement of urea distribution to farmers. Reddy claims that farmers are enduring prolonged waits and financial distress due to failed agricultural policies.

The former chief minister asserts that the ruling party is misappropriating subsidized urea for black-market sales, leaving farmers in dire conditions. Highlighting past achievements, Reddy recalls the previous government's efficient distribution through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and its substantial price stabilization efforts.

Dismissing these allegations, Naidu reassured the public of the government's commitment to deliver sufficient urea stocks, mentioning the recent distribution of 25,000 tonnes and a significant incoming shipment. The administration, he asserts, is dedicated to meeting farmers' urea needs promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

