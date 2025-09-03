Left Menu

Ethiopia Enters Race to Host 2027 Climate Summit

Ethiopia has proposed Addis Ababa as the host city for the 2027 United Nations climate summit, competing with Nigeria's bid for Lagos. Hosting the summit could allow Ethiopia to play a strategic role in climate negotiations while also facing scrutiny on its environmental policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:48 IST
Ethiopia Enters Race to Host 2027 Climate Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ethiopia has officially entered the competition to host the 2027 United Nations climate change summit, potentially ousting Nigeria's bid with Lagos. If successful, the summit would be held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Speaking at a U.N. event, Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie expressed confidence in the country's capacity to host the event, citing its facilities, location, and connectivity. African countries will have to reach a consensus to decide which nation will host the crucial COP32 summit.

Presiding over a COP summit offers the host country a chance to influence negotiations significantly and promote its environmental priorities. However, it also invites increased scrutiny of its existing climate actions. Ethiopia is making strides with its commitment to renewable energy, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

 Global
2
FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

 Global
3
Strengthened US-Mexico Border Security Through Collaboration

Strengthened US-Mexico Border Security Through Collaboration

 Global
4
Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025