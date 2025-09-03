Ethiopia Enters Race to Host 2027 Climate Summit

Ethiopia has officially entered the competition to host the 2027 United Nations climate change summit, potentially ousting Nigeria's bid with Lagos. If successful, the summit would be held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Speaking at a U.N. event, Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie expressed confidence in the country's capacity to host the event, citing its facilities, location, and connectivity. African countries will have to reach a consensus to decide which nation will host the crucial COP32 summit.

Presiding over a COP summit offers the host country a chance to influence negotiations significantly and promote its environmental priorities. However, it also invites increased scrutiny of its existing climate actions. Ethiopia is making strides with its commitment to renewable energy, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)