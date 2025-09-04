Left Menu

Nidec's Stock Tumbles Amid Accounting Probe

Nidec's shares dropped significantly after announcing an investigation into potential accounting misconduct involving its management. Investor concerns resurfaced about the company's governance following previous scrutiny. Nidec, a key player in electric vehicle components, continues to be under scrutiny for its internal controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 08:52 IST
Nidec's Stock Tumbles Amid Accounting Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares of Nidec, the renowned Japanese electric motor manufacturer, experienced a steep decline, losing nearly one-fifth of their value on Thursday. This drop follows the company's declaration of an investigation into potential management involvement in improper accounting practices.

The probe focuses on a Chinese subsidiary, Nidec Techno Motor, where internal audits have uncovered documents hinting at possible links to management misconduct. This revelation has compounded existing investor concerns about governance under the long-standing influence of founder Shigenobu Nagamori.

Previously, Nidec revised down two years of operating profits by approximately $67 million due to inflated sales records. The company, integral to the electric vehicle industry's supply chain, faces renewed scrutiny as it navigates these financial and managerial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iga Swiatek Challenges Mental Break Assumptions at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek Challenges Mental Break Assumptions at U.S. Open

 Global
2
China Strikes Back with Hefty Tariffs on U.S. Optical Fibre Imports

China Strikes Back with Hefty Tariffs on U.S. Optical Fibre Imports

 Global
3
Global Markets Steady Amid Bond Auction Success

Global Markets Steady Amid Bond Auction Success

 Global
4
Northern India's Fury: Unrelenting Monsoon Causes Devastation

Northern India's Fury: Unrelenting Monsoon Causes Devastation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025