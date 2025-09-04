IEX Achieves Record Electricity Trading Growth in August 2025

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced a significant 18.9% increase in its monthly electricity traded volume, reaching 11,803 million units in August 2025. This growth was accompanied by a substantial activity in Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) trading, with 21.68 lakh RECs exchanged.

Despite higher demand, the power exchange prices dropped due to greater supply-side liquidity. The market clearing price in the day-ahead market fell to Rs 4.00 per unit, a 7% YoY decline. The Real Time Market price also decreased by 6%, down to Rs 3.38 per unit, providing competitive options for Discoms and industrial consumers.

The Day-Ahead Market saw a modest 3% increase to 4,797 MU, while the Real Time Market surged by 44% to 5,029 MU. The IEX Green Market also experienced growth, marking a 7% rise to 930 MU. As India's premier energy exchange, IEX continues to offer an expansive platform for electricity and renewable energy trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)