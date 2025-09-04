Left Menu

IEX Achieves Record Electricity Trading Growth in August 2025

Indian Energy Exchange reported an 18.9% increase in monthly electricity traded volume for August 2025. The market saw a rise in Renewable Energy Certificates trading, and a decrease in power exchange prices despite higher demand. Real-Time and Green Markets showed significant growth, benefiting Discoms and industrial consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:31 IST
IEX Achieves Record Electricity Trading Growth in August 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced a significant 18.9% increase in its monthly electricity traded volume, reaching 11,803 million units in August 2025. This growth was accompanied by a substantial activity in Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) trading, with 21.68 lakh RECs exchanged.

Despite higher demand, the power exchange prices dropped due to greater supply-side liquidity. The market clearing price in the day-ahead market fell to Rs 4.00 per unit, a 7% YoY decline. The Real Time Market price also decreased by 6%, down to Rs 3.38 per unit, providing competitive options for Discoms and industrial consumers.

The Day-Ahead Market saw a modest 3% increase to 4,797 MU, while the Real Time Market surged by 44% to 5,029 MU. The IEX Green Market also experienced growth, marking a 7% rise to 930 MU. As India's premier energy exchange, IEX continues to offer an expansive platform for electricity and renewable energy trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return

Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return

 China
2
Lloyds Bank's Bold Move: Performance Overhaul Sparks Job Uncertainty

Lloyds Bank's Bold Move: Performance Overhaul Sparks Job Uncertainty

 Global
3
India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

 Global
4
Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Concerns

Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Conce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025