IEX Achieves Record Electricity Trading Growth in August 2025
Indian Energy Exchange reported an 18.9% increase in monthly electricity traded volume for August 2025. The market saw a rise in Renewable Energy Certificates trading, and a decrease in power exchange prices despite higher demand. Real-Time and Green Markets showed significant growth, benefiting Discoms and industrial consumers.
The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced a significant 18.9% increase in its monthly electricity traded volume, reaching 11,803 million units in August 2025. This growth was accompanied by a substantial activity in Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) trading, with 21.68 lakh RECs exchanged.
Despite higher demand, the power exchange prices dropped due to greater supply-side liquidity. The market clearing price in the day-ahead market fell to Rs 4.00 per unit, a 7% YoY decline. The Real Time Market price also decreased by 6%, down to Rs 3.38 per unit, providing competitive options for Discoms and industrial consumers.
The Day-Ahead Market saw a modest 3% increase to 4,797 MU, while the Real Time Market surged by 44% to 5,029 MU. The IEX Green Market also experienced growth, marking a 7% rise to 930 MU. As India's premier energy exchange, IEX continues to offer an expansive platform for electricity and renewable energy trading.
