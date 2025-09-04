South Africa's Sugar Dilemma: Facing Tariffs and Cheap Imports

In KwaDukuza, South Africa, Nkosinathi Msweli's sugar farm faces economic challenges as cheap imports and a new U.S. tariff strain the industry. For three decades, Msweli's farm has been a local success, employing staff and supporting families.

However, U.S. President Trump's 30% tariff on South African imports has intensified problems. Already hampered by low import prices, Msweli reluctantly plans to reduce his workforce. The sugar industry, a crucial part of South Africa's economy, supports 300,000 jobs amidst severe unemployment.

The industry is urging the government to negotiate a trade deal with the U.S. to protect exports and jobs. While previous preferential treatment allowed duty-free exports to the U.S., securing a new agreement may come too late for many farmers this season, leading to potential job losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)