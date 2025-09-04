Left Menu

South Africa's Sugar Dilemma: Facing Tariffs and Cheap Imports

Nkosinathi Msweli's sugar cane farm exemplifies the struggle of South Africa's sugar industry against cheap imports and U.S. tariffs. The 30% tariff introduced by Trump has compounded issues for South African farmers, who are already battling low prices due to imports and high production in India and Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:33 IST
South Africa's Sugar Dilemma: Facing Tariffs and Cheap Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In KwaDukuza, South Africa, Nkosinathi Msweli's sugar farm faces economic challenges as cheap imports and a new U.S. tariff strain the industry. For three decades, Msweli's farm has been a local success, employing staff and supporting families.

However, U.S. President Trump's 30% tariff on South African imports has intensified problems. Already hampered by low import prices, Msweli reluctantly plans to reduce his workforce. The sugar industry, a crucial part of South Africa's economy, supports 300,000 jobs amidst severe unemployment.

The industry is urging the government to negotiate a trade deal with the U.S. to protect exports and jobs. While previous preferential treatment allowed duty-free exports to the U.S., securing a new agreement may come too late for many farmers this season, leading to potential job losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wallabies and Pumas Gear Up for Rugby Championship Showdown

Wallabies and Pumas Gear Up for Rugby Championship Showdown

 Global
2
US Lawmakers Warn Against Trump’s Tariffs Impact on US-India Ties

US Lawmakers Warn Against Trump’s Tariffs Impact on US-India Ties

 Global
3
India Powers Ahead: ATL's Battery Plant Sparks New Era in Electronics Manufacturing

India Powers Ahead: ATL's Battery Plant Sparks New Era in Electronics Manufa...

 India
4
GST Rate Cut Ignites Festive Boost in FMCG Sector

GST Rate Cut Ignites Festive Boost in FMCG Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025