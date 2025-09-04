Russia's Strategic Measures to Curb Gasoline Shortages

The Russian Energy Ministry, alongside local oil operators, has strategically adjusted refinery maintenance timetables to prevent clashes with periods of peak gasoline demand, as reported by the state-run RIA news agency on Thursday.

According to Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, these steps are designed to stabilize the fuel market and contain gasoline price escalation in September. The decision complements the Russian government's recent policy to extend a ban on gasoline exports until the end of September.

The nation faces gasoline shortages in various regions, exacerbated by a series of attacks on oil refineries amid heightened seasonal demand from both farmers and motorists.