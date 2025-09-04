Rajasthan CM Hails GST Reforms as a Game-Changer for Common Consumers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extolled recent GST reforms as a 'historic' move, highlighting their potential to alleviate tax burdens on common consumers. Sharma, taking to X, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in executing such transformative changes.

The GST Council meeting heralded the abolition of 12% and 28% slabs, ushering in a streamlined tax structure with only two primary rates set at 5% and 18%. Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized that this reform simplifies the tax system, enhances transparency, and offers significant relief to various societal segments, including farmers, MSMEs, and the middle class.

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel echoed this sentiment, expressing gratitude to PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He described the GST overhaul as a 'gift' to the populace, aligning with the Prime Minister's optimistic Independence Day message. The council's decision to rationalize GST serves to invigorate small industries, attracting fresh investments and energizing trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)