Chouhan Leads Flood Relief Efforts in Punjab's Devastated Districts

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited flood-hit areas in Punjab, assessing damage and meeting with affected farmers. Accompanied by Punjab BJP leaders, he toured several districts discussing relief efforts. Chouhan pledged Union support for rehabilitation, while local officials requested substantial financial aid to address the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan embarked on a critical mission to Punjab's flood-ravaged districts, focusing on the hardships of the farming community impacted by recent deluges. The visit aims to coordinate effective response strategies with local and state authorities.

Upon landing in Amritsar, Chouhan received an in-depth report on the dire flood situation from Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. The document detailed severe infrastructural and agricultural losses across multiple districts, underscoring the urgency for relief efforts.

Engaging directly with victims, Chouhan examined damaged crops and discussed immediate needs with affected farmers. He promised comprehensive support from the central government, while Punjab officials submitted a financial aid request of Rs 2,000 crore to mitigate extensive economic losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

