Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs DTC Bus Near Dhaula Kuan, Swift Firefighting Response Ensues

A fire erupted in a DTC bus near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters promptly responded, controlling the situation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with further details expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:46 IST
Blaze Engulfs DTC Bus Near Dhaula Kuan, Swift Firefighting Response Ensues
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near the bustling area of Dhaula Kuan, prompting a swift response from the city's firefighting units.

According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services, fire tenders were dispatched immediately upon receiving the alert, successfully bringing the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, with authorities continuing their investigation. Details on the incident are expected to be released shortly.

TRENDING

1
Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunity for NRIs

Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunit...

 United States
2
Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agreement

Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agree...

 India
3
Maurice Obstfeld Raises Alarms Over South Korea-US Trade Deal

Maurice Obstfeld Raises Alarms Over South Korea-US Trade Deal

 United States
4
Omaxe Ltd Celebrates 38 Years of Real Estate Excellence

Omaxe Ltd Celebrates 38 Years of Real Estate Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025