Blaze Engulfs DTC Bus Near Dhaula Kuan, Swift Firefighting Response Ensues

On Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near the bustling area of Dhaula Kuan, prompting a swift response from the city's firefighting units.

According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services, fire tenders were dispatched immediately upon receiving the alert, successfully bringing the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, with authorities continuing their investigation. Details on the incident are expected to be released shortly.