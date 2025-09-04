Blaze Engulfs DTC Bus Near Dhaula Kuan, Swift Firefighting Response Ensues
A fire erupted in a DTC bus near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters promptly responded, controlling the situation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with further details expected soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near the bustling area of Dhaula Kuan, prompting a swift response from the city's firefighting units.
According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services, fire tenders were dispatched immediately upon receiving the alert, successfully bringing the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, with authorities continuing their investigation. Details on the incident are expected to be released shortly.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Leo XIV and Israeli President Herzog Discuss Hostage Crisis Amid Ceasefire Calls
Mumbai Ignites the Future of Fire and Safety at Fire India 2025
Lightning Ignites Destructive Wildfires in Historic California Gold Rush Town
The Climate Crisis Behind Iberian Wildfires
Infernal Summers: Rising Wildfire Threats in Spain's Climate Change Epoch