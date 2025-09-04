India Leads in Transgender Rights: A Journey of Advocacy and Inclusion

India is at the forefront of recognizing transgender rights, though it still faces challenges. A notable national conference, organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at the India Habitat Centre, underscored the critical need to address systemic discrimination and promote meaningful inclusion for transgender individuals in every facet of life.

Justice (retd) V Ramasubramanian, NHRC Chairperson, emphasized the need for societal acceptance of non-binary individuals, referencing the inclusive philosophy of the Upanishads. He highlighted the progress made by India's democratic institutions in transforming these philosophies into legal frameworks, though admitting the journey towards ideal inclusion continues.

The conference also spotlighted alarming statistics on global anti-trans violence and underscored the urgency of systemic changes. A comprehensive report aimed at enhancing policies for transgender rights was released, advocating for full societal integration of an estimated 4.88 lakh people in India, as per the 2011 census.

(With inputs from agencies.)