Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Ships First Cargo to China Amid Sanctions
Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project has successfully delivered its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to China. The project, which commenced production in December 2023, has faced challenges such as a shortage of ice-class carriers and Western sanctions due to the Ukraine conflict.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project has marked a significant milestone by delivering its inaugural LNG cargo to China, as confirmed by a senior manager from Novatek, the majority shareholder, based on ship-tracking data. The first vessel's entry into China precedes an anticipated meeting between Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping.
Ship-tracking data from sources like Kpler and LSEG indicates that this delivery occurred under the shadow of Western sanctions imposed due to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite these hurdles, including a lack of ice-class gas carriers, the Arctic LNG 2 project, which began production in December 2023, is pushing forward.
This development is seen as crucial for Russia as it navigates geopolitical challenges while striving to fulfill its energy commitments. Industry stakeholders are closely monitoring these movements, especially given the context of Russia's enhancing ties with China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers; Centre sometimes begging before US, sometimes before China, alleges Bengal CM Mamata.
China's Foreign Ministry says visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, reports AP.
China Stresses Diplomatic Neutrality Amid Trump's Claims
Russia and China Seal Deal for Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline
China's Stock Slide: Regulatory Concerns and Post-Parade Profit-Taking Shake Markets