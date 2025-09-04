QatarEnergy Adjusts October Crude Prices

QatarEnergy has made significant adjustments to its official selling prices for October, as outlined in its latest pricing document. Notably, the marine crude oil is now priced at Oman/Dubai plus $1.85 per barrel.

In a strategic move, the land crude oil sees a slightly higher rate, set at Oman/Dubai plus $1.95 per barrel. These adjustments reflect ongoing changes in the global oil market.

This new pricing strategy is expected to impact the region's energy landscape, signaling shifts in supply and demand factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)