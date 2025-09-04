QatarEnergy Adjusts October Crude Prices
QatarEnergy has announced new official selling prices for October. The marine crude oil will be priced at Oman/Dubai plus $1.85 per barrel, while land crude oil is set at Oman/Dubai plus $1.95 per barrel. This adjustment aligns with the latest pricing document released by Qatar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:45 IST
QatarEnergy has made significant adjustments to its official selling prices for October, as outlined in its latest pricing document. Notably, the marine crude oil is now priced at Oman/Dubai plus $1.85 per barrel.
In a strategic move, the land crude oil sees a slightly higher rate, set at Oman/Dubai plus $1.95 per barrel. These adjustments reflect ongoing changes in the global oil market.
This new pricing strategy is expected to impact the region's energy landscape, signaling shifts in supply and demand factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Wuthering Heights' Teaser: Robbie and Elordi Ignite Gothic Romance
World Cup 2023: Dynamic Ticket Pricing Debuts - Grab Yours Now!
Dynamic Pricing and Ticket Sales for 2026 World Cup: A New Era for Fans
FIFA Kicks Off 2026 World Cup Ticket Sales with Dynamic Pricing
Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh