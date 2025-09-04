Left Menu

QatarEnergy Adjusts October Crude Prices

QatarEnergy has announced new official selling prices for October. The marine crude oil will be priced at Oman/Dubai plus $1.85 per barrel, while land crude oil is set at Oman/Dubai plus $1.95 per barrel. This adjustment aligns with the latest pricing document released by Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:45 IST
QatarEnergy has made significant adjustments to its official selling prices for October, as outlined in its latest pricing document. Notably, the marine crude oil is now priced at Oman/Dubai plus $1.85 per barrel.

In a strategic move, the land crude oil sees a slightly higher rate, set at Oman/Dubai plus $1.95 per barrel. These adjustments reflect ongoing changes in the global oil market.

This new pricing strategy is expected to impact the region's energy landscape, signaling shifts in supply and demand factors.

