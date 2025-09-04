Left Menu

Car Plows into Crowd in Berlin

A car incident in Berlin resulted in multiple injuries, including some children with minor injuries. The event was covered by the Bild newspaper, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Updated: 04-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:33 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in the heart of Berlin as a car veered into a crowd, injuring several individuals. The Bild newspaper was among the first to break the story, reporting the unsettling news on Thursday.

Authorities have confirmed that some of the injured were children who sustained minor injuries in the chaotic scene.

The incident has prompted swift responses from emergency services, as investigations aim to uncover the circumstances surrounding the driver's actions.

