Shimla Residents Turn to Prayers for Relief Amidst Calamities

In response to devastating floods, landslides, and rains affecting North Indian states, Shimla residents held a shanti yagna at Radha Krishna Mandir. The ritual aimed for relief, peace for affected souls, and global harmony. Organizers emphasized the need to respect nature and reflected on human actions causing ecological imbalance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:38 IST
Visuals of special prayers held in Shimla for North India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst unprecedented natural disasters including floods and landslides in North India, the residents of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, held a peace ritual at the Radha Krishna Mandir in Ganj Bazaar on Thursday. This shanti yagna aimed to seek divine intervention for relief and solace.

Led by a local social service group, the event saw participation from local devotees and temple priests who prayed for the well-being of disaster-stricken areas and those who lost their lives. Organiser Himanshi Marwari expressed the gathering's intent to attain relief from disasters and promote ecological harmony.

Marwari urged the community to maintain faith and reflect on human actions affecting nature. The ritual also focused on seeking world peace and protection from future calamities. Umesh Nautiyal, the temple's chief priest, endorsed the initiative, emphasizing prayer as a means to garner divine protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

