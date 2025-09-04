Empowering Assam's Women: Chief Minister Launches Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan

On Thursday, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, unveiled the Chief Minister's Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in the Dhekiajuli constituency. This initiative aims to empower women entrepreneurs by offering financial support to Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Cheques were distributed to 31,224 members, reaching 29,523 women from rural backgrounds and 1,701 from urban areas.

Addressing the audience, Sarma highlighted Assam's 4 lakh SHGs that encompass 40 lakh women, with nearly 8.5 lakh already earning upwards of Rs 1 lakh annually. These 'Lakhpati Baideus' have expanded into larger businesses, some earning up to Rs 10 lakh per year, categorizing them as 'Maha Lakhpati Baideus'.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government's efforts to mitigate high-interest loans from microfinance institutions by providing a revolving fund of Rs 25,000, enabling SHGs to function effectively. The initiative also boasts a 99% loan repayment rate, illustrating the groups' financial discipline and potential for all 32 lakh SHG women to become 'Lakhpati Baideus'.

Sarma encouraged using the funds for income-generating activities, including dairy, beekeeping, and traditional food production. He urged pooling resources for larger bank loans, promoting productive investments in family businesses or self-employment. Successful seed capital investment could qualify recipients for further financial support in subsequent years.

Delivering plans for sustainable economic growth, Sarma revealed the scheme's financial roadmap, beginning with Rs 10,000 as seed capital, progressing to Rs 25,000 and finally to Rs 50,000, involving a cumulative expenditure of Rs 39,000 crore over the phases. Additionally, the Assam Government continues its commitment to women's welfare, punctuated by efforts to curtail child marriage and the introduction of various beneficial schemes.

The Chief Minister announced that on 17th September, to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, women under Orunodoi 3.0 will start receiving monthly aid of Rs 1,250, along with LPG subsidies. Starting November, ration card holders will benefit from subsidized essentials. The ceremony was attended by prominent officials and dignitaries, underscoring the significance of the initiative (ANI).