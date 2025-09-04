Boosting Pulse Production in India: A Call for Research Breakthroughs
India's Agriculture Secretary emphasizes the need for research breakthroughs in high-yield varieties of pulses to enhance domestic production and curtail import dependence. Despite advances in rice and wheat, pulses lag behind, requiring innovative solutions and state collaboration to bridge gaps in seed distribution and productivity.
In a bid to bolster India's agricultural output, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi highlighted an urgent need for research advancements in high-yielding varieties of pulses. Speaking at a Niti Aayog report launch, Chaturvedi underscored the country's challenge in increasing pulse and oilseed production despite significant progress in rice and wheat cultivation.
Pulses, a staple in the Indian diet, demand greater domestic yield due to minimal elasticity or replaceability compared to edible oils. The government plans to assure procurement of surplus pulses at minimum support prices over the next four years but stresses the profound need for research breakthroughs.
ICAR Director General ML Jat advocated for a multifaceted approach, including innovative cropping systems and local-level seed system strengthening. Emphasizing a cluster approach, Niti Aayog's report proposes strategies to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses by addressing current planning gaps and boosting regional agricultural collaboration.
