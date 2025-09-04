Soaring Heights: Aviation Fuels Growth in North East India

In Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, the North East Region (NER) Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation 2025 convened alongside the 3rd North East Aviation Summit. Organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the event spotlighted the crucial role of air connectivity in the region's development, highlighted by remarks from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

During the conference, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu stressed the significance of collaboration between the Centre, States, and industry for the accelerated growth of the Civil Aviation sector in the North East. He emphasized that aviation advancements are vital for boosting tourism, logistics, and industrial growth, essential for the socio-economic progress of the region.

With increased operational airports and burgeoning domestic passenger traffic, stakeholders are urged to capitalize on tourism, economic, and connectivity opportunities. The Central Government's continuous support reinforces aviation as a key enabler for Viksit Bharat @2047, transforming the North East into a pivotal player in the national aviation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)