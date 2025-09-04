Left Menu

Soaring Heights: Aviation Fuels Growth in North East India

The North East Region (NER) Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation 2025, alongside the 3rd North East Aviation Summit, underscored the pivotal role of aviation in regional development. Speakers emphasized on improved connectivity, enhanced tourism, and socio-economic growth, marking robust progress since launching initiatives like UDAN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:04 IST
Soaring Heights: Aviation Fuels Growth in North East India
A glimpse of North East Region Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation 2025 and 3rd North East Aviation Summit (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, the North East Region (NER) Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation 2025 convened alongside the 3rd North East Aviation Summit. Organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the event spotlighted the crucial role of air connectivity in the region's development, highlighted by remarks from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

During the conference, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu stressed the significance of collaboration between the Centre, States, and industry for the accelerated growth of the Civil Aviation sector in the North East. He emphasized that aviation advancements are vital for boosting tourism, logistics, and industrial growth, essential for the socio-economic progress of the region.

With increased operational airports and burgeoning domestic passenger traffic, stakeholders are urged to capitalize on tourism, economic, and connectivity opportunities. The Central Government's continuous support reinforces aviation as a key enabler for Viksit Bharat @2047, transforming the North East into a pivotal player in the national aviation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

 United States
2
Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

 India
3
Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

 India
4
Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025