Honoring Educators: Architects of Future Generations

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Prime Minister Modi celebrate Teachers' Day, highlighting educators' pivotal role in shaping character and society. Paying tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a call is made to embrace self-reliance and reduce dependency on foreign goods, stressing the significance of nation's guru-disciple tradition.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to teachers, acknowledging their role as nation builders. The Chief Minister honored Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former President and renowned educationist, emphasizing the vital contribution educators make towards shaping students into responsible citizens.

In a parallel observance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the National Awardee teachers, highlighting their dedication in shaping the nation's future. He urged these educators to cultivate self-reliance among students, supporting a shift away from foreign dependency, and expressed that teachers carry forward the legacy left by Mahatma Gandhi.

Teachers' Day, celebrated annually on September 5, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's first Vice President and second President. Recognizing educators' relentless efforts, Modi reminded the public of India's deep-seated guru-disciple tradition, positioning teachers as critical to national service and development.

