EU should not return to Russian energy when there's a peace deal, energy commissioner says
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 12:47 IST
Denmark
- Denmark
In the event of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, the European Union should not return to Russian energy, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Friday as he arrived for a informal meeting with EU energy ministers in Copenhagen.
"Even when there is peace, it is my opinion that we should still not import (from Russia). This is something that will stand," he said, adding that the U.S. supports that the EU stops Russian energy imports.
