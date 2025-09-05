Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extends greetings on occasion of Onam

Left Menu

Onam is a 10-day-long harvest festival celebrated by the Malayali community in Kerala and globally.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Onam. In a post on X, Dhami said that the festival symbolises the spirit of togetherness.

"Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Onam. This festival of harmony, prosperity, and joy symbolises our shared cultural heritage and the spirit of togetherness. May it inspire new hopes and collective progress in society. Warm wishes to everyone celebrating, especially our Malayali brothers and sisters," CM Dhami said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam and said that the festival reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala," Modi said in a post on X. "This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature," he added.

Onam is a 10-day-long harvest festival celebrated by the Malayali community in Kerala and globally. This year, Onam festivities began on August 26, and today Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the festival. All ten days of the celebration of Onam have their own significance. Also, the festival marks the beginning of the New Year for the people of Kerala, which is popularly known as 'Kolla Varsham'.Onam celebrations are also associated with values such as equality, justice, and a prosperous society. Societal cohesion, the rulers' accountability to the people, and a more equal society are emphasised in the myths associated with Onam. (ANI)

