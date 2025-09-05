Left Menu

"True teacher teaches positivity and progressive path": Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Teacher's day

Speaking at the press conference held in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief said, "A teacher is the one who defines personality and character...The teacher guides us and works to boost our morale. The true teacher teaches positivity and a progressive path. They also teach how to live with humans, respect each other in this diversity and to live together."

He further praised the private universities by saying, "Private Universities are flourishing more; they are defining new courses, but our Universities are ruining the whole institution by keeping people of the same ideology in every university." Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the BJP government on UP teacher recruitment, by saying, "Jobs are not in the agenda of the BJP. If it were so, 69000 teachers would not have to protest, the government would not have closed 27000 primary schools."

"When the institution is good, then not only the society but the student also sees a better way; but BJP is destroying the system," Akhilesh Yadav added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Teachers' Day. He said that the dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future.

"Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy Teachers Day! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future," PM Modi said in a post on X."Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary," he added. Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives. (ANI)

