Left Menu

Heavy rains damage crops on 14.44 lakh hectares in 29 Maharashtra districts: Minister Bharane

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:32 IST
Heavy rains damage crops on 14.44 lakh hectares in 29 Maharashtra districts: Minister Bharane
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in the past few days have damaged crops on 14.44 lakh hectares of land in 29 districts of Maharashtra. state agriculture minister Dattatray Bharane said on Friday.

The maximum damage was reported between August 15 and 20, when the monsoon was highly active, he said.

Excess rainfall hit 191 talukas, causing damage to Kharif crops in 654 revenue circles, with 12 districts seeing crops damaged on more than 10,000 hectares of land.

The worst-hit districts include Nanded (6.20 lakh hectares), Washim (1.64 lakh ha), Yavatmal (1.64 lakh ha), Dharashiv (1.50 lakh ha), Buldhana (89,782 ha), Solapur (47,266 ha), Akola (43,828 ha) and Hingoli (40,000 ha), officials said.

The affected crops are soyabean, cotton, maize, urad, tur and moong, as well as vegetables, fruits, bajra, sugarcane, onion, jowar and turmeric, they added.

''Crop-loss assessment (panchnama) work is in its final stage and farmers will be provided immediate relief. Not a single farmer will be left out. The government stands firmly behind the farming community. The exercise is being carried out under the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar,'' Bharane said.

The affected districts are Nanded, Washim, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola, Solapur, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Amravati, Jalgaon, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dhule, Ratnagiri, Chandrapur, Satara, Nashik, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Raigad and Nagpur, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Sudan's RSF committed crimes against humanity in al-Fashir, UN mission says

UPDATE 1-Sudan's RSF committed crimes against humanity in al-Fashir, UN miss...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Promoted London City smash transfer record with Geyoro signing

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Promoted London City smash transfer record with Geyoro signi...

 Global
3
Punjab: NDRF teams provide relief materials in flood-affected Fazilka, rescue 1500 villagers

Punjab: NDRF teams provide relief materials in flood-affected Fazilka, rescu...

 India
4
PWD minister refutes claims of Yamuna flooding in Civil Lines, cites rainwater logging

PWD minister refutes claims of Yamuna flooding in Civil Lines, cites rainwat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025