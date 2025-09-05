Left Menu

Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

Speaking to ANI, Rajinder Singh, an NDRF official, said, "NDRF and the administration have made very good arrangements... Four teams have been deployed here, and we have rescued almost 1180 people."

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:03 IST
Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj
NDRF deployed after Delhi' Kalindi Kunj submerges as Yamuna river swelled above danger mark. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area as parts of the locality were flooded after Yamuna river swelled above the danger mark following heavy rainfall over the past few days, officials said. Speaking to ANI, Rajinder Singh, an official with the NDRF, said, "NDRF and the administration have made very good arrangements... Four teams have been deployed here, and we have rescued almost 1180 people."

"We are hopeful that the water level will recede," the official added. Parts of the Kalindi Kunj area, located near the banks of the River Yamuna, were flooded on Friday. Visuals showed flooded areas around the Yamuna, as floodwater entered the residential areas.

Meanwhile, areas in Delhi continue to struggle with waterlogging and signs of possible flooding. Monastery Market in Delhi's Civil Lines area continues to remain flooded due to the overflowing Yamuna River entering parts of the city. Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat area continues to see waterlogging following a rise in the water level of the Yamuna. Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were also inundated.

Officials said that machines have been installed to pump out the water that entered the area. Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas were shifted to safer locations as a preventive measure. People were shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi for inspection and said that there was not even a drop of water in the whole region. "There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River," Verma told reporters.

The warning mark of the Yamuna for the national capital is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood above the 207 metre mark on Friday morning, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres between 6 and 7 am (on Thursday).

Severe waterlogging has been reported in several areas as water entered parts of the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-Quakes deal fresh blow to poor Afghans deported from Pakistan

REFILE-Quakes deal fresh blow to poor Afghans deported from Pakistan

 Global
2
India supports early end to Ukraine conflict: MEA

India supports early end to Ukraine conflict: MEA

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Lululemon slides as weak US demand, tariff costs cloud holiday outlook

UPDATE 2-Lululemon slides as weak US demand, tariff costs cloud holiday outl...

 Global
4
One killed, another injured after being run over by BEST bus in Mumbai

One killed, another injured after being run over by BEST bus in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025