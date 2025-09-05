GRAPHIC-Global equity fund inflows jump on rate cut expectations

Left Menu

Global equity funds drew their biggest weekly inflows in three weeks in the period to September 3, lifted by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month and a favorable antitrust ruling for Alphabet that buoyed sentiment. Investors poured a net $10.65 billion into global equity funds, the largest weekly purchase since August 13, data from LSEG Lipper showed.

Investors poured a net $10.65 billion into global equity funds, the largest weekly purchase since August 13, data from LSEG Lipper showed. Signs of a cooling U.S. labor market and dovish remarks from Fed officials have strengthened bets on policy easing.

showed. By region, European equity funds attracted $3.85 billion, up from $1.32 billion the previous week. Asian funds took in $3.3 billion, while U.S. equity funds saw $2.42 billion in net inflows.

Technology led sector allocations with $1.87 billion, the biggest weekly intake since August 13. Financials and gold and precious metals funds also drew strong interest, with net inflows of $1.16 billion and $1.07 billion, respectively. Fixed income remained in favor. Global bond funds posted a 20th straight week of net inflows, totaling $18.74 billion. Euro-denominated bond funds drew $2.61 billion, the most since August 13.

Corporate bond funds gained $2.13 billion, and short-term bond funds added $1.82 billion. Flows into money market funds jumped to a four-week high, with $57.59 billion in net new money.

Commodity funds tied to gold and precious metals recorded $5.2 billion in inflows, the highest weekly haul since at least November 2021. In emerging markets, equity funds gained a net $1.05 billion weekly inflow, the most since July 30. Investors also bought bond funds of a net $2 billion, based on data from 29,699 funds.

