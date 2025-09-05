Left Menu

CDS Chauhan Highlights Border Tensions and Proxy Wars as India’s Strategic Challenges

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, emphasized that India's major security challenge is the border dispute with China, followed by Pakistan's proxy war strategy. Speaking in Gorakhpur, Chauhan underscored the need for self-reliance in defense research and outlined India's strategic military responses to regional threats.

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, has identified the ongoing border dispute with China as India's most significant security challenge. Addressing an audience in Gorakhpur, he also highlighted Pakistan's proxy war as another critical concern, outlining the strategic complexities India faces.

Chauhan emphasized the evolving nature of warfare, noting that it now spans multiple domains, including space, cyber, and electro-magnetic arenas. He urged for a broadened perspective on self-reliance, suggesting it should extend beyond defense production to include defense research for enhanced national security.

Reflecting on the lessons from the Balakot operation, Chauhan explained India's focus on advanced military capabilities and strategic postures. Discussing diplomatic engagements, he noted recent talks between India and China to effectively manage border disputes, aiming to ensure peace and stability.

