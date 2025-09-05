Left Menu

Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to respond to Russian attacks on energy facilities, amidst concerns from Slovakia and Hungary about disrupted oil supplies. Despite ongoing tensions, Zelenskiy and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico discussed energy cooperation and future European Union entry. The focus remains on maintaining resilience and strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:06 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's unwavering response to Russian assaults on its energy infrastructure, even amid tensions with Slovakia and Hungary resulting from disrupted oil supplies due to conflicts impacting the Druzhba pipeline.

Following talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's readiness to supply Slovakia with non-Russian oil and gas, asserting the necessity of resisting and retaliating against Russian aggression.

Discussions also touched on Ukraine's European aspirations, with Fico extending support for EU entry talks. Despite differences over Russian energy policies, both leaders underscored the potential for cooperation and a shared vision for a peaceful resolution.

