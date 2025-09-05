Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's unwavering response to Russian assaults on its energy infrastructure, even amid tensions with Slovakia and Hungary resulting from disrupted oil supplies due to conflicts impacting the Druzhba pipeline.

Following talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's readiness to supply Slovakia with non-Russian oil and gas, asserting the necessity of resisting and retaliating against Russian aggression.

Discussions also touched on Ukraine's European aspirations, with Fico extending support for EU entry talks. Despite differences over Russian energy policies, both leaders underscored the potential for cooperation and a shared vision for a peaceful resolution.

