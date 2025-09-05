PM Modi to Assess Northern India's Flood Devastation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit northern Indian states hit by severe floods, assessing the damage and coordinating relief efforts. Heavy rains have caused extensive loss of life and property in states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, prompting significant governmental response.
In response to the devastating floods that have struck northern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit affected states to assess the situation firsthand, according to government sources. Regions including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have been severely impacted, suffering significant loss of life and property due to relentless rains and landslides.
After returning from diplomatic engagements in Japan and China, PM Modi communicated with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the ongoing crisis. The central government has been actively supporting states with rescue and relief operations to mitigate the disaster's impact.
The flood death toll in Punjab climbed to 43 as of Friday. In response, AIIMS Delhi dispatched a specialized medical team to deliver urgent assistance to those in need. As the Home Minister, Amit Shah, toured the affected regions in Jammu, he personally evaluated the damage and engaged with residents impacted by the natural disaster, underlining the federal commitment to relief efforts.
