Unity Amid Adversity: A Story of Communal Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
In the face of disaster in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, a Hindu family opened their home to shelter their Muslim neighbours affected by flash floods. Subash took in Javaid Ahmed’s family after their house was damaged, embodying communal harmony and humanity during challenging times.
During the catastrophic rains in Jammu and Kashmir, a touching act of communal harmony was witnessed in Kathua district. A Hindu family provided refuge to their Muslim neighbours after they lost their home to flash floods.
Subash, a local resident, opened his doors to Javaid Ahmed and his family, including two blind children, on losing their house on August 28.
This humanitarian gesture by Subash highlights the unity in adversity, reinforcing the region's spirit of mutual support and kindness amidst natural disasters.
