Mumbai Gears Up for Grand Ganpati Visarjan Finale

The grand Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai are concluding with the immersion of Ganesha idols. Authorities have made extensive preparations for crowd management and safety. The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja draws massive crowds as devotees partake in the final processions, while enhanced police measures ensure a smooth and secure celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:16 IST
Mumbai Gears Up for Grand Ganpati Visarjan Finale
Visuals from Lalbaugcha Raja pandal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to conclude on Saturday with the traditional immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the end of the 10-day festival that concludes on Anant Chaturdashi.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his wife, performed rituals at Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple as part of these celebrations. The festival, which began on August 27, is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, revered as the God of new beginnings.

The Mumbai Police have implemented comprehensive security measures, deploying thousands of personnel and integrating technology for crowd monitoring, ensuring the safety and orderly conduct of the final day of celebrations. Lalbaugcha Raja remains a focal point, drawing large crowds.

