Oxford Honors 'Prophet of Rationalism': Periyar's Legacy Unveiled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honored social reformer E.V. Ramasamy Periyar by unveiling his portrait at the University of Oxford, UK. The event celebrated Periyar's indelible influence on rationalism and social justice in Tamil Nadu, marking the Self-Respect Movement's centenary.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan described the unveiling as a significant homage to Periyar's ideals, emphasizing the government's efforts to embody and implement these principles. Chief Minister Stalin's policies reflect these values, enabling inclusivity in religious practices and ensuring equality.

The ceremony, with attendees including prominent scholars and Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Raja, echoed the historic 1983 centenary celebration by Dravidar Kazhagam President K. Veeramani. Stalin underscored Periyar's philosophy, emphasizing self-respect, rationalism, and human dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)