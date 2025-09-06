Left Menu

Oxford Honors 'Prophet of Rationalism': Periyar's Legacy Unveiled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveils the portrait of social reformer E.V. Ramasamy Periyar at the University of Oxford. The tribute highlights Periyar's contributions to rationalism and social justice, marking the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:21 IST
Oxford Honors 'Prophet of Rationalism': Periyar's Legacy Unveiled
DMK Spokesperson Saravanan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honored social reformer E.V. Ramasamy Periyar by unveiling his portrait at the University of Oxford, UK. The event celebrated Periyar's indelible influence on rationalism and social justice in Tamil Nadu, marking the Self-Respect Movement's centenary.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan described the unveiling as a significant homage to Periyar's ideals, emphasizing the government's efforts to embody and implement these principles. Chief Minister Stalin's policies reflect these values, enabling inclusivity in religious practices and ensuring equality.

The ceremony, with attendees including prominent scholars and Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Raja, echoed the historic 1983 centenary celebration by Dravidar Kazhagam President K. Veeramani. Stalin underscored Periyar's philosophy, emphasizing self-respect, rationalism, and human dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

 India
2
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
4
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025