Oxford Honors 'Prophet of Rationalism': Periyar's Legacy Unveiled
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveils the portrait of social reformer E.V. Ramasamy Periyar at the University of Oxford. The tribute highlights Periyar's contributions to rationalism and social justice, marking the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honored social reformer E.V. Ramasamy Periyar by unveiling his portrait at the University of Oxford, UK. The event celebrated Periyar's indelible influence on rationalism and social justice in Tamil Nadu, marking the Self-Respect Movement's centenary.
DMK spokesperson Saravanan described the unveiling as a significant homage to Periyar's ideals, emphasizing the government's efforts to embody and implement these principles. Chief Minister Stalin's policies reflect these values, enabling inclusivity in religious practices and ensuring equality.
The ceremony, with attendees including prominent scholars and Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Raja, echoed the historic 1983 centenary celebration by Dravidar Kazhagam President K. Veeramani. Stalin underscored Periyar's philosophy, emphasizing self-respect, rationalism, and human dignity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Attracts Billions in European Investment
Annamalai Champions NDA Gains in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Assembly Polls
Political Shifts: Dhinakaran's Exit and Its Impact on Tamil Nadu Politics
Tamil Nadu-UK Partnership: A Leap Towards Green Economy and Innovation
Tamil Nadu Ensures Public Safety Amidst Monsoon Illness Concerns