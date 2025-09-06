Left Menu

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Spark Controversy and Criticism in Madhya Pradesh and J-K

A controversy erupted in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, over alleged 'objectionable songs' during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession. Police are investigating the claims by the Hindu community. Meanwhile, in J-K, CM Omar Abdullah criticized the administration for not rescheduling the holiday, highlighting the event's cultural and religious sensitivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:22 IST
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Spark Controversy and Criticism in Madhya Pradesh and J-K
Abhinav Barange, Chief Superintendent of Police, Khandwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, a controversy has surfaced over claims of 'objectionable songs' played during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession. Chief Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Barange, confirmed that members of the Hindu community have presented statements, sparking a police investigation into the event.

Barange stated that the provided facts are under scrutiny and the police will decide on potential legal action following the investigation. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrates Prophet Mohammad's birth, observed across India with leaders extending greetings, while tensions rise over cultural sensitivity.

In Jammu and Kashmir, CM Omar Abdullah extended greetings but criticized the government for not adjusting the holiday calendar, despite it being subject to lunar sighting. He called the decision inconsiderate, further highlighting religious observance complexities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
3
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India
4
Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025