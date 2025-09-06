Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Spark Controversy and Criticism in Madhya Pradesh and J-K

In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, a controversy has surfaced over claims of 'objectionable songs' played during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession. Chief Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Barange, confirmed that members of the Hindu community have presented statements, sparking a police investigation into the event.

Barange stated that the provided facts are under scrutiny and the police will decide on potential legal action following the investigation. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrates Prophet Mohammad's birth, observed across India with leaders extending greetings, while tensions rise over cultural sensitivity.

In Jammu and Kashmir, CM Omar Abdullah extended greetings but criticized the government for not adjusting the holiday calendar, despite it being subject to lunar sighting. He called the decision inconsiderate, further highlighting religious observance complexities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)