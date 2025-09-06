India's Tea Industry Faces Research Funding Crisis

The Tea Research Association (TRA) has raised alarms over a research funding crisis in India's tea industry, pointing out a significant gap compared to China. Currently, India spends Rs 30 crore on tea research annually, significantly less than China's Rs 110 crore, according to TRA's chairperson, Nayantara Palchoudhuri.

During TRA's annual general meeting, Palchoudhuri disclosed that over half of the member entities are delinquent in contributing their dues, exacerbating the funding predicament. She appealed for increased contributions, especially from government and large tea estates.

To manage the financial constraints, TRA suggests the formation of a committee focused on innovative revenue strategies, including potential property development and expanding the association's membership to include smaller growers and bought-leaf factories. Meanwhile, TRA continues to work on innovations like climate-resilient clones and IoT-based monitoring systems.