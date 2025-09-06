Left Menu

India's Tea Industry Faces Research Funding Crisis

The Tea Research Association (TRA) of India highlights a significant research funding shortfall for tea cultivation, with India investing substantially less than China. TRA's chairperson, Nayantara Palchoudhuri, urges increased funding and proposes new revenue models to bridge this gap, including broadening the membership base and exploring property development.

The Tea Research Association (TRA) has raised alarms over a research funding crisis in India's tea industry, pointing out a significant gap compared to China. Currently, India spends Rs 30 crore on tea research annually, significantly less than China's Rs 110 crore, according to TRA's chairperson, Nayantara Palchoudhuri.

During TRA's annual general meeting, Palchoudhuri disclosed that over half of the member entities are delinquent in contributing their dues, exacerbating the funding predicament. She appealed for increased contributions, especially from government and large tea estates.

To manage the financial constraints, TRA suggests the formation of a committee focused on innovative revenue strategies, including potential property development and expanding the association's membership to include smaller growers and bought-leaf factories. Meanwhile, TRA continues to work on innovations like climate-resilient clones and IoT-based monitoring systems.

