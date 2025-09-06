IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Precision
An IndiGo flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi was redirected to Cochin International Airport due to a technical glitch, landing safely with an immediate alternative arrangement made. Separately, a passenger on a Delhi-Kolkata flight was dealt with for unruly behavior, emphasizing Indigo's strict safety and conduct policies.
- Country:
- India
In a display of safety protocol adherence, an IndiGo flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi performed an emergency return to Cochin International Airport Saturday, after a mid-air technical issue was detected, according to the airline's spokesperson. Passengers and crew landed safely, and an alternate aircraft was quickly organized to continue the trip.
IndiGo confirmed the detection of a technical glitch on flight 6E 1403, and as a safety measure, the pilots opted to return to Kochi. Maintenance checks on the affected plane are underway, and passengers are advised to stay updated before resuming operations, noted the spokesperson.
While specifics on the technical malfunction remain undisclosed, the airline highlighted its commitment to rigorous safety measures. An alternative flight was seamlessly orchestrated to minimize disruption for travelers. On a separate note, IndiGo also handled an incident of disruptive behavior on a Delhi-Kolkata flight, reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against unruly conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
