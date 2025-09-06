India Stands Firm Against US Farm Produce Import Pressure

The Indian government, represented by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, affirmed that no agreements will compromise Indian farmers in favor of US farm produce imports. This stance comes amidst increasing tensions as US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes have impacted bilateral relations.

Addressing the media, Chouhan emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to protecting farmers, asserting that India's interests take precedence in international trade decisions. There will be no concessions made at the expense of the agriculture sector.

Chouhan dismissed opposition claims linking Trump's tariffs to changes in GST, reinforcing that India's trade policies are independent. He reiterated the government's resistance to pressures regarding US agricultural imports, highlighting the priority given to Indian farmers and related sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)