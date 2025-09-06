Left Menu

India Stands Firm Against US Farm Produce Import Pressure

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reassured that India will not sign any agreements with the US that compromise Indian farmers' interests. This follows heightened tariffs imposed by the US, disrupting Indo-US relations. The Indian government remains committed to safeguarding domestic agricultural sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:23 IST
India Stands Firm Against US Farm Produce Import Pressure
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government, represented by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, affirmed that no agreements will compromise Indian farmers in favor of US farm produce imports. This stance comes amidst increasing tensions as US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes have impacted bilateral relations.

Addressing the media, Chouhan emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to protecting farmers, asserting that India's interests take precedence in international trade decisions. There will be no concessions made at the expense of the agriculture sector.

Chouhan dismissed opposition claims linking Trump's tariffs to changes in GST, reinforcing that India's trade policies are independent. He reiterated the government's resistance to pressures regarding US agricultural imports, highlighting the priority given to Indian farmers and related sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

 India
2
Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

 Global
3
NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Political Front

NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Poli...

 India
4
Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025