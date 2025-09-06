Left Menu

RSS Plots Centenary Goals: Strengthening Society and Empowering Rural Economy

The RSS's all-India meeting addressed its centenary plans, emphasizing women's issues, agriculture, and social initiatives. The event focused on fostering cooperation, rural economic empowerment, and addiction awareness. Various affiliated organizations shared their activities aligning with these goals, with discussions also covering national unity and security.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has strategically outlined programs for its upcoming centenary celebrations, alongside reviewing affiliate efforts in women's rights, agriculture, cooperation, and social initiatives. This was highlighted during their all-India coordination meeting, according to senior Sangh officials on Saturday.

RSS officials shared that during the initial phase of the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, comprehensive discussions were held on the centenary year plans spanning from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026. Various affiliated groups detailed their ongoing operations and future strategies.

Efforts to fortify societal cooperation and boost the rural economy via dairy cooperatives were key themes discussed. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad launched an anti-addiction awareness campaign, while the Bharat Vikas Parishad focused on combating anemia in India. The three-day event also covered themes of national unity and security, attended by top RSS leaders and representatives from 32 organizations.

