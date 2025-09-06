Mystery Deepens: Chargesheet Filed in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

The Meghalaya Police has filed a comprehensive 790-page chargesheet in the judicial case concerning the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The case, which sees several accused including Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, and others, has prompted the victim's brother to call for the harshest of penalties, including the death sentence.

Vipin Raghuvanshi expressed his frustration over not having received the chargesheet and announced plans to travel to Meghalaya to obtain it. He also highlighted a sense of betrayal by Sonam's brother, Govind, who initially promised justice but is now allegedly aligned with the accused, maintaining communication with Sonam despite her incarceration.

Filed in the Sohra Sub-division Court, the chargesheet includes substantial material evidence against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police reconstruction of the crime scene at Sohra, where the newlywed Raja was found dead, remains pivotal in understanding the events leading to his mysterious death during a honeymoon trip with his wife Sonam.

(With inputs from agencies.)