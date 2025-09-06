Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Educational Visionary Dr. Sharanabasappa Appa

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, visited the family of Dr. Sharanabasappa Appa, a renowned educationalist and spiritual leader, who recently passed away at 90. Kharge highlighted Appa's contributions to education through institutions in Karnataka, benefiting engineering and women's education sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:40 IST
Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge paid a visit on Saturday to Dasoha House to offer his condolences to the family of the late Dr. Sharanabasappa Appa, the esteemed 8th Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwara Sansthan in Kalaburagi. Dr. Appa passed away on August 14 at the age of 90.

Addressing the media, Kharge acknowledged Dr. Sharanabasappa Appa's significant contributions to the field of education in Karnataka. He praised Dr. Appa for establishing multiple educational institutions, including those focused on engineering and women's colleges, which have greatly benefited students and underserved communities. Kharge and his wife met with the grieving family to extend their sympathies.

Born on November 14, 1935, Dr. Sharanabasappa Appa was the son of Poojya Sri Doddappa Appaji, the 7th Peethadhipati, and Matoshree Godutai. Known for his passion for literature and spirituality, he was elected President of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Sammelan in Belagavi and was recognized as a prolific poet and an ardent supporter of literary artists. Dr. Appa's scholarly works on Veerashaiva philosophy marked his student years. His son, Chiranjeevi Doddappa Appa, is now the 9th Peethadhipati of Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan in Kalaburagi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

