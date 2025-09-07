Left Menu

Adani Group's USD 60 Billion Power Play: Electrifying India's Future

The Adani Group plans a massive USD 60 billion investment in the power sector by FY32, focusing on renewables and transmission. Initiatives include scaling renewable energy capacity to 50 GW and building 30,000 km of transmission lines. The group aims to seize growing investment opportunities in India's burgeoning energy market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 11:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has announced a groundbreaking plan to invest approximately USD 60 billion in India's power sector by FY32, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy, generation, and transmission. This ambitious move is set to enhance the group's contribution to the sector, especially focusing on sustainable and efficient power solutions.

In a detailed investor presentation, Adani Power outlined its USD 21 billion investment strategy to expand renewable energy capacity to 50 GW from the current 14.2 GW by FY25. Concurrently, Adani Green Energy Ltd is spearheading solar and wind energy projects, solidifying the group's renewable energy footprint.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is tasked with strengthening India's power transmission capabilities, with a planned investment of USD 17 billion to enhance transmission and distribution networks to 30,000 km by FY30. This endeavor seeks to align with the growing energy demands of the nation, which is among the fastest-growing electricity markets globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

