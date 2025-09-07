Left Menu

Russia's Largest Aerial Barrage: Escalation Hits Heart of Kyiv

Russia launched its largest air attack on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv's main government building and other regions. The strikes killed at least two, including an infant, and caused widespread damage. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as a deliberate crime and appealed for stronger air defenses from allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:28 IST
In an unprecedented escalation, Russia has launched its largest air attack against Ukraine, targeting key locations in Kyiv and surrounding regions. Among the notable targets was the main government building in central Kyiv, which caught fire, causing at least two civilian fatalities, including an infant. The onslaught, described by Ukrainian officials on Sunday, has renewed appeals for international support and air defense systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the attacks as deliberate war crimes, emphasizing the missed opportunities for diplomatic resolutions. The attack, marked by the utilization of drones and missiles across northern, southern, and eastern regions, has fueled pessimism about an imminent resolution to the conflict, with international tensions mounting.

Russia's amplified aggression coincides with diplomatic strains, as U.S. President Trump reportedly holds back on imposing stricter sanctions against Moscow, despite growing frustration. Meanwhile, Kyiv's European allies deliberate over military assistance, including on-ground troops, as Ukraine targets Russia's energy infrastructure in retaliation. The war's toll continues to surge, underscoring the urgent need for a global response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

