Left Menu

Tensions Rise as High-Rise Targeted in Gaza

The Israeli military conducted an attack on a high-rise building in Gaza City, stating it was utilized by Hamas militants amid their ongoing offensive. Palestinians reported that the building was housing displaced families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:38 IST
Tensions Rise as High-Rise Targeted in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military escalated its offensive against Hamas by targeting a high-rise building in Gaza City on Sunday. The military claimed the building was a strategic site used by Hamas militants in the densely populated enclave.

Contrary to military claims, Palestinians have reported that the building was a refuge for displaced families, raising humanitarian concerns amid the escalating conflict.

This attack intensifies the ongoing conflict in Gaza, leading to international scrutiny and further complicating efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

 Global
2
England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

 United Kingdom
3
Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

 Global
4
Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025