Tensions Rise as High-Rise Targeted in Gaza

The Israeli military escalated its offensive against Hamas by targeting a high-rise building in Gaza City on Sunday. The military claimed the building was a strategic site used by Hamas militants in the densely populated enclave.

Contrary to military claims, Palestinians have reported that the building was a refuge for displaced families, raising humanitarian concerns amid the escalating conflict.

This attack intensifies the ongoing conflict in Gaza, leading to international scrutiny and further complicating efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)