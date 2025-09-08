Left Menu

Haridwar Devotees Dip in Ganga Post-Eclipse: India Witnesses Celestial Spectacle

In India, the lunar eclipse captivated thousands as devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga. The eclipse, also known as the 'Blood Moon,' commenced at 8:58 pm, drawing crowds to observatories and sacred sites across the country for this celestial alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:40 IST
Haridwar Devotees Dip in Ganga Post-Eclipse: India Witnesses Celestial Spectacle
Devotees take a holy dip in the River Ganga after a total lunar eclipse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees in Haridwar gathered at the banks of the River Ganga on Monday morning, immersing themselves in its sacred waters after witnessing a total lunar eclipse. The celestial event began at 8:58 pm and persisted until 2:25 am, capturing the attention of astronomy enthusiasts across India.

The lunar eclipse, a striking astronomical phenomenon, occurs when the Moon traverses the Earth's shadow, dimming its luminous glow. This alignment arises roughly every six months when the Moon's orbital path is closest to the Earth's orbit. The phenomenon took place as the Sun, Earth, and Moon aligned perfectly, a scenario possible only during a full moon night when the Moon is near a lunar node.

Traditionally, a dip in sacred rivers post-eclipse is regarded as a purifying ritual in Hindu belief, thought to cleanse the spirit and wash away sins. As the 'Blood Moon' illuminated the sky, eager crowds in Bengaluru and Delhi gathered despite cloudy skies, while students and space fans in Kolkata experienced the celestial event firsthand at local observatories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

 India
2
Breaking Boundaries: Oman's Rise in World Cricket

Breaking Boundaries: Oman's Rise in World Cricket

 India
3
Kerala’s Record Liquor Sales During Onam: A 12-Day Boon

Kerala’s Record Liquor Sales During Onam: A 12-Day Boon

 India
4
Rats, Tribes, and Tragedy: Outcry at MYH Hospital

Rats, Tribes, and Tragedy: Outcry at MYH Hospital

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025