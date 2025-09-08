Haridwar Devotees Dip in Ganga Post-Eclipse: India Witnesses Celestial Spectacle

Devotees in Haridwar gathered at the banks of the River Ganga on Monday morning, immersing themselves in its sacred waters after witnessing a total lunar eclipse. The celestial event began at 8:58 pm and persisted until 2:25 am, capturing the attention of astronomy enthusiasts across India.

The lunar eclipse, a striking astronomical phenomenon, occurs when the Moon traverses the Earth's shadow, dimming its luminous glow. This alignment arises roughly every six months when the Moon's orbital path is closest to the Earth's orbit. The phenomenon took place as the Sun, Earth, and Moon aligned perfectly, a scenario possible only during a full moon night when the Moon is near a lunar node.

Traditionally, a dip in sacred rivers post-eclipse is regarded as a purifying ritual in Hindu belief, thought to cleanse the spirit and wash away sins. As the 'Blood Moon' illuminated the sky, eager crowds in Bengaluru and Delhi gathered despite cloudy skies, while students and space fans in Kolkata experienced the celestial event firsthand at local observatories.

