Rosatom Ventures into Yuan-Denominated Bonds

Rosatom is set to issue bonds in yuan in China, signifying a strategic financial move. Details remain scant as the company's spokesperson provided no specifics. This marks an important step in diversifying currency exposure for the Russian state nuclear corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:17 IST
Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation, has announced plans to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China. This strategic financial decision was confirmed by the company's spokesperson on Monday.

However, the spokesperson did not divulge further details regarding the bond issuance, leaving many questions unanswered about the scope and scale of this financial initiative.

This move is seen as a step toward diversifying the company's financial exposure and tapping into Asian financial markets, reflecting broader economic trends and alliances.

