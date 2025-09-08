Future Investment Collaboration: PIF and Macquarie Team Up
The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia and Macquarie Asset Management have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore investment opportunities within the Kingdom. This collaboration targets infrastructure and energy transition sectors, with Macquarie planning to establish a regional office in Riyadh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:46 IST
The Saudi Public Investment Fund and Macquarie Asset Management have inked a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting investment prospects across Saudi Arabia, according to a statement released.
As part of the agreement, Macquarie intends to establish a presence in Riyadh by opening a regional office.
This strategic partnership will focus on exploring investment opportunities within key sectors such as infrastructure and energy transition, underscoring a strong commitment to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Faces Infrastructure Crisis Amid Relentless Rains
Mumbai's Next Leap: Infrastructure Leaders Shaping City’s Future at CWGA 2025
Russian Forces Launch Assault on Kyiv's Energy Infrastructure
Swift Restoration: BRO Reconnects Akhnoor After Infrastructure Collapse
HEC Infra Projects Secures Major Contract with AMC for Water Infrastructure Development