Future Investment Collaboration: PIF and Macquarie Team Up

The Saudi Public Investment Fund and Macquarie Asset Management have inked a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting investment prospects across Saudi Arabia, according to a statement released.

As part of the agreement, Macquarie intends to establish a presence in Riyadh by opening a regional office.

This strategic partnership will focus on exploring investment opportunities within key sectors such as infrastructure and energy transition, underscoring a strong commitment to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts.

