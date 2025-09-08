Left Menu

Future Investment Collaboration: PIF and Macquarie Team Up

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia and Macquarie Asset Management have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore investment opportunities within the Kingdom. This collaboration targets infrastructure and energy transition sectors, with Macquarie planning to establish a regional office in Riyadh.

Future Investment Collaboration: PIF and Macquarie Team Up
The Saudi Public Investment Fund and Macquarie Asset Management have inked a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting investment prospects across Saudi Arabia, according to a statement released.

As part of the agreement, Macquarie intends to establish a presence in Riyadh by opening a regional office.

This strategic partnership will focus on exploring investment opportunities within key sectors such as infrastructure and energy transition, underscoring a strong commitment to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts.

