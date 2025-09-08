Debate Heats Up Over Great Nicobar Island Development

In a significant political commentary, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor echoed fellow Congress leaders' concerns over the controversial Great Nicobar Island Project, initiated by the Indian government. Tharoor emphasized the necessity for development and strategic infrastructure, but cautioned against its potential ecological and human impacts.

Tharoor's comments align with those of Congress Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, whose recent editorial drew attention to the project's alleged transgressions. Gandhi spotlighted the predicament faced by indigenous tribes, the Shompen and Nicobarese, urging a reconsideration of the project's trajectory. She highlighted the ecological and human costs involved in the ongoing development.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reinforced the editorial's sentiments, urging public discourse over the issue. The Great Nicobar Island Project, which promises multifaceted development, faces criticism for potentially endangering unique ecosystems and violating tribal rights. Despite its economic allure, Congress leaders underscore the importance of balancing progress with conservation.