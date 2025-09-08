Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Aadhaar card must be recognized as an identity document for the revised voter list in Bihar. While Aadhaar is not citizenship proof, it aids identity verification. The Election Commission must provide instructions for its acceptance amid concerns about inclusivity and implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:48 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the Aadhaar card should be accepted as a valid identity proof for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for voter list inclusion in Bihar, designating it as the 12th authorized document. However, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi clarified that while Aadhaar can verify identity, it does not serve as proof of citizenship.

Amid concerns from parties like the RJD that Aadhaar is not being accepted, the court emphasized the Election Commission of India's need to issue instructions regarding Aadhaar's role in document verification. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal highlighted incidents where officials demanded alternative documents despite previous orders.

The court was addressing wider objections related to the poll panel's SIR process, with several petitions challenging the move on grounds of exclusion for those unable to provide citizenship proof, disproportionately impacting marginal sections of Bihar. The Apex court's engagement underscores the ongoing debate on document inclusivity within India's electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

