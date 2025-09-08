Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Answers: Arunachal Pradesh Contract Scandal Sparks Investigation

The Supreme Court has given the Central government three weeks to respond to allegations that public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s family. A PIL seeks a CBI or SIT probe into potential favoritism involving Khandu’s connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:16 IST
Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central government to file a response within three weeks regarding allegations that public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were improperly awarded to companies connected to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family. This crucial decision was made by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Earlier in March, the apex court had pressured the Union Ministries of Finance and Home Affairs to address these serious allegations, calling for a transparent assessment. The court emphasized the need for detailed affidavits from Arunachal Pradesh and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) regarding contract awards in the region.

The plea, filed by Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, highlights potential conflict of interest, naming Khandu's family firm, Brand Eagles, as a principal beneficiary of government contracts. Allegations point to favoritism under Khandu's administration, raising questions about transparency and accountability in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

