Congress President Kharge Under Fire for Alleged Insult to Karnataka Farmer

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Dharmendra Malik criticizes Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly insulting a farmer in Karnataka. Kharge faces backlash from opposition leaders for his comments, as they accuse him and Congress of showing insensitivity and arrogance towards farmers dealing with calamities.

Updated: 08-09-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:12 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Dharmendra Malik (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Dharmendra Malik launched a strong rebuke against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Malik's criticism followed an incident where Kharge allegedly demeaned a farmer seeking assistance in Kalaburagi.

Malik questioned Kharge's decision to blame PM Modi and Amit Shah, advising him to hold Karnataka's Congress-led government accountable for local issues. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of failing to assess flood-damaged regions and fulfill his responsibilities towards affected farmers.

The controversy erupted as a viral video showed Kharge dismissing a farmer's grievances as mere publicity. Kharge allegedly compared their losses, prompting accusations of arrogance from BJP and JDS leaders. This incident has intensified scrutiny and criticism of Kharge's approach to farmer concerns in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

