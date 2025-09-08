PM Modi's Push for 'Swadeshi' During Festive Season

In a bid to bolster self-reliance and promote indigenous products, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indian citizens to prioritize buying 'Made in India' goods during the festive season. During a meeting with National Democratic Alliance MPs, Modi outlined strategies to educate traders on the advantages of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the Swadeshi movement, emphasizing its evolution from traditional practices to modern, innovative ventures. He highlighted the importance of trader conferences and Swadeshi Melas, encouraging MPs to organize events showcasing local artisans, micro industries, and indigenous products.

Furthermore, Modi stressed that the GST reform is a revolutionary step towards economic progress. The recent GST council meeting resulted in rate rationalization, merging some tax slabs for efficient implementation. As Modi continues to champion self-reliance, his push for indigenous products is set to resonate with many this festive season. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)