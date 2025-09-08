PM Modi's Push for 'Swadeshi' During Festive Season
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indian citizens to support self-reliance by purchasing 'Made in India' products during the festive season, emphasizing the recent Goods and Services Tax reforms' benefits. He encouraged the organization of Swadeshi Melas to promote local industries, hoping to drive the nation's prosperity.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to bolster self-reliance and promote indigenous products, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indian citizens to prioritize buying 'Made in India' goods during the festive season. During a meeting with National Democratic Alliance MPs, Modi outlined strategies to educate traders on the advantages of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the Swadeshi movement, emphasizing its evolution from traditional practices to modern, innovative ventures. He highlighted the importance of trader conferences and Swadeshi Melas, encouraging MPs to organize events showcasing local artisans, micro industries, and indigenous products.
Furthermore, Modi stressed that the GST reform is a revolutionary step towards economic progress. The recent GST council meeting resulted in rate rationalization, merging some tax slabs for efficient implementation. As Modi continues to champion self-reliance, his push for indigenous products is set to resonate with many this festive season. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revving Up: Stellantis India Anticipates Growth Surge Amid Festive Season and GST Reforms
PM Narendra Modi urges teachers, students to lead campaigns to promote swadeshi products, Made in India and vocal for local.
GST Overhaul: PM Modi's Reforms Set to Boost Indian Economy
Limpopo Deploys 132 New Constables to Bolster Festive Season Safety
Brands Buzzing This Festive Season: Truecaller Ads Secures Prime Spot